Jimmy Carter Released From Hospital After Successful Surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter was released from the hospital Wednesday following surgery to ease brain pressure caused by bleeding from a fall.

"He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover," The Carter Center said in a statement on Twitter. "The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying special thanksgiving."

Carter underwent the procedure Nov. 12 to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a fall-induced subdural hemotoma.

Carter underwent the procedure Nov. 12 to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a fall-induced subdural hemotoma.

The former president, 95, was admitted to Emory University Hospital in early November for the surgery. Carter is the longest-living former U.S. president. He has had many health issues in recent months after multiple falls. Carter was hospitalized in late October after falling in his house and suffering a pelvic fracture.

Carter also had to receive 14 stitches in early October, after falling and hitting his forehead on a sharp corner.