Jimmy Carter Hospitalized For Brain Procedure

Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized to reduce pressure on his brain after recent falls, according to a statement from The Carter Center Monday.

Carter, 95, was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta Monday and has an operation scheduled for Tuesday, The Carter Center said in a statement according to Twitter. The hospitalization comes after multiple falls in 2019 have caused bleeding in his brain.

Statement about Jimmy Carter’s health pic.twitter.com/AUsaDTdRRB — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2019

Carter, the longest living U.S. president in history, was left with stitches on his brow after a fall in October. The former president also broke his hip in May while turkey hunting and fell again in October, suffering from a minor pelvic fracture.

“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” the statement reads. (RELATED: Jimmy And Rosalynn Carter Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary With This Title)

This news comes after the former president said in 2016 that he no longer needed radiation to treat cancer that had spread to parts of his brain, Fox News reported. He was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015, and said that he thought he was going to die. After praying, Carter said he is “at ease” with the thought of dying and life after death, ABC News previously reported.

“I said a prayer about it. I didn’t ask God to let me live, I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death,” Carter said at a church service in November.

He served as president from 1977 until 1981.

