Lauren Conrad Shares Precious Photo Of Family With Newborn Son

TV personality Lauren Conrad shared a family photo that included her newborn son Charlie.

The photo marks the first time Conrad has shared a photo of the newborn, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

Conrad posted a photo showcasing the family of four on Thanksgiving.

“So much to be thankful for this year … Wishing everyone a wonderful holiday!” she captioned the photo.

Conrad announced the arrival of baby Charlie on Oct. 9. “The Hills” actress and husband William Tell were already parents to two-year-old son, Liam. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Lauren Conrad On The Internet)

She first shared the news she was pregnant in an Instagram post in April.

“It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year,” she wrote.

Conrad has been relatively private as a mother to her kids. The TV star spent the first year of Liam’s life very private, but has learned to share some moments with her fans.

“I’m going to have to figure out how much of motherhood to share on social media,” Conrad told Parents in 2017. “Obviously you want to protect your child in every way you can. At the same time, my brand is based on being accessible and sharing the milestones of my life, and I’m so excited about it all. I’ll find a middle ground.”