Celebrate Lauren Conrad’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

Today, February 1, is Lauren Conrad’s birthday.

The television personality, fashion designer, and author turns 33 years old today.

Born Lauren Katherine Conrad, Lauren was born in Laguna Beach, California. She spent her entire childhood in Laguna Beach and became a star when she was just 18 years old when she was chosen to star in the teen reality TV show “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.”From there, Conrad went on to star in five seasons of the spinoff series “The Hills.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kristin Cavallari’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW])

After starring in two reality TV shows, Conrad went on to design clothes for not one but two companies, LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown. She also managed to write nine lifestyle, fashion, and fiction books.

With a net worth of around $25 million and over six million followers on Instagram, Conrad’s hard work has pulled off. Check out some of her best photos below.