Nadler Hits Trump And House Republicans With Deadline For Impeachment Participation

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has set a December 6 deadline for President Donald Trump to declare whether his attorneys intend to participate in upcoming impeachment hearings.

Nadler gave the same deadline to the president’s attorneys and House Republicans to call new witnesses or introduce new evidence, according to a Friday report from Reuters. (RELATED: Adam Schiff: ‘We Can Darn Well Be Sure’ Trump Will Commit ‘More Egregious Acts’ Soon)

The Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee, which is due to begin weighing possible articles of impeachment against Trump next week, sent a two-page letter to the president setting a deadline of 5 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) on Dec. 6 for the president’s counsel to specify intended actions under the committee’s impeachment procedures.

Nadler informed both the president and the Judiciary Committee’s ranking member, Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, that he would allow Republicans to participate in the upcoming hearings by calling witnesses, issuing subpoenas and giving presentations in accordance to the guidelines he provided. According to those guidelines, Nadler must first approve of any Republican subpoena requests.

BREAKING: House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler sends letter to Pres. Trump, reminding him he and his lawyers have a right to attend the hearing. https://t.co/B2HmmUinPR pic.twitter.com/OnqUkKMMeV — ABC News (@ABC) November 26, 2019

Collins made it clear that he did not see Nadler’s letter as a good faith effort to make the impeachment inquiry more transparent.

For Democrats to claim next week’s hearing gives @realDonaldTrump a chance to defend himself is a joke. Instead of bringing in Adam Schiff under oath, we are bringing in academics whose minds are already set against POTUS to give their opinion on this sham impeachment. — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) November 27, 2019

Chairman Nadler’s hearing next week shows Democrats would rather replay a baseless June hearing than hear from fact witnesses Republicans have requested. Get ready for a show without substance. pic.twitter.com/AqNH7mFJWT — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) November 27, 2019

The first scheduled hearing before the Judiciary Committee is set for December 4.