Politics

Nadler Hits Trump And House Republicans With Deadline For Impeachment Participation

FILE PHOTO: Jerrold Nadler demands answers in Epstein's death
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has set a December 6 deadline for President Donald Trump to declare whether his attorneys intend to participate in upcoming impeachment hearings.

Nadler gave the same deadline to the president’s attorneys and House Republicans to call new witnesses or introduce new evidence, according to a Friday report from Reuters. (RELATED: Adam Schiff: ‘We Can Darn Well Be Sure’ Trump Will Commit ‘More Egregious Acts’ Soon)

The Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee, which is due to begin weighing possible articles of impeachment against Trump next week, sent a two-page letter to the president setting a deadline of 5 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) on Dec. 6 for the president’s counsel to specify intended actions under the committee’s impeachment procedures.

Nadler informed both the president and the Judiciary Committee’s ranking member, Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, that he would allow Republicans to participate in the upcoming hearings by calling witnesses, issuing subpoenas and giving presentations in accordance to the guidelines he provided. According to those guidelines, Nadler must first approve of any Republican subpoena requests.

Collins made it clear that he did not see Nadler’s letter as a good faith effort to make the impeachment inquiry more transparent.

The first scheduled hearing before the Judiciary Committee is set for December 4.