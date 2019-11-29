Take Advantage Of Black Friday Deals On These Top-Rated Stand Mixers

If you or someone on your gift list loves to cook, you need a Kitchen Aid stand mixer. This single tool can cut your kitchen prep time in half. To be honest, my Kitchen Aid stand mixer is by far my favorite kitchen appliance. I longed for one for years before I could justify the expense. Since then, it has beyond paid for itself. My daughter and I use it daily from Thanksgiving week through New Year’s.

The mixer is perfect all year round, but we use it constantly during the holidays. Just add your ingredients, set the device on the speed you want, then walk away and continue with your other culinary tasks. It is a worthwhile investment and luckily, Kitchen Aid has great sales a couple of times a year. On Black Friday, they have amazing prices! Look at the features and decide what you want to spend, the manufacturer has models in multiple price points.

The Classic…Plus+

Save over $130 for a limited time!

1.The Classic Plus version is Amazon’s Choice for stand mixers. It has 10 optimized speeds and 350 watts making it powerful enough for any recipe. With a 4.5 quart bowl, you have enough capacity to mix dough for 6 dozen cookies, 3 loaves of bread, or 6 pounds of mashed potatoes, each in a single batch. The soft start mechanism allows you to mix ingredients without getting liquid splashes or flour puffs as you mix. This set includes a coated flat beater, coated dough hook, and a wire whip attachment. Designed with a tilt-head, this mixer allows users to have easy access to the bowl when they need to add ingredients for a recipe. If you are an avid cook, you may want to consider other add-on accessories for this machine. Check out all of the options on Amazon. The Kitchen Stand mixer retails for $359.99, but you can buy it now for only $199.99! Plus, Amazon is offering free shipping. Since the mixer is 22 pounds, this is a huge bonus! If you aren’t sold yet, check out the reviews. Comments include “powerful,” “easy to use,” “works great,” and “I love that I can turn it on and do something else.” One reviewer also remarked that she had one for over 15 years and loved it.

Unleash Your Inner Artist

Over $150 off for Black Friday if you act quickly

2.Looking for something with an option with a larger bowl? Consider the KitchenAid KSM150PSCU Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield. This mixer has a great deal of power and the 10-speed slide control that ranges from a very fast whip to a very slow stir. The included flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip will handle most recipe needs, but you can also purchase additional attachments. It measures 14.3 x 9.3 x 14 inches and weighs 26 pounds. If you are convinced, check out this review: “Several friends purchased Kitchen Aid mixers and sung their praises, but I steadfastly avoided all discussion of getting one myself. Then, recently, I got caught up binge-watching several seasons of the Great British Baking Show – and after witnessing hour after hour after hour, of those shiny wonder-widgets cranking out wondrous concoctions of mere bits of sugar, butter, flour and eggs…I decided I HAD to have one! And now that it has arrived and I’ve had a chance to play for a few weeks, I am enthralled with it! It is a BEAST of a professional grade machine that takes all the hard work out of blending, mixing, creaming, whipping, kneading… and a breeze to clean up, once all the whirring and blurring is done! “ The enhanced tilt-head design makes preparation and clean-up incredibly easy. The Artisan Series stand mixer retails for $429.99, but you can get it for only $279 today!

Kick It Up A Notch

Almost $250 off..this deal is insane!

3.For the professional chef in your family, consider the Professional 600 Series 6 Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer. The mixer comes with an easy to use handled bowl and 10 attachments for mixing, grinding, whipping, and even making pasta. Use 10 different speeds with the burnished metal flat beater, power knead spiral dough hook, and wire whisk for completing any recipe of any complexity. It is a very popular model even at the higher end pricing. One reviewer tells everyone: “Buy One! I Love it! The bowl is big enough to makes 3+ batches of Chocolate chip cookies dough. LOVE LOVE LOVE!” Black Friday is the day to get this item. Today, the mixer is 42% off on Amazon. It retails for $569.99, but you can order it today for only $329! The 600 Series measures 9 X 7.2 X 17 inches and weighs 29 pounds, so take advantage of the free shipping.

If you or anyone on your gift list cooks or bakes at all, a Kitchen Aid stand mixer is a worthwhile investment. Kitchen Aid stands behind their products, plus Amazon offers additional free tech support on this item. Don’t hesitate. These deals won’t last all season. Take the plunge and make the investment today. You’ll be glad you did.

