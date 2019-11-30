Black Friday Deal: American Tourister Hardside Spinner Carry-on Only $65.99

Luggage makes a great gift. When looking at luggage, you need to consider a number of factors. First, how will it be used. For instance, road travel provides more options than airplane travel. If the traveler will be using the luggage for flying, you should consider investing in a sturdy bag that meets airline carry-on specifications. Bag limitations vary from airline to airline, but the rule requires the luggage to fit in their overhead compartment. The maximum weight limit ranges between 40 to 50 pounds. The current trend in carry-ons is a hard-sided bag on spinner wheels.

Take 40 percent off this stylish travel luggage carry-on

Renowned luggage manufacturer, American Tourister has huge Black Friday deals on their bags. One that meets the above criteria is the American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Carry-on with Spinner Wheels. The fabric-lined piece includes a mesh divider and cross straps in main compartment with a zipped modesty pocket. According to Consumer Reports, the most important attribute in carry-ons is wheelability. American Tourister has it! Four multi-directional oversized spinning wheels offer effortless mobility. A wider pull handle also provides an exceptionally comfortable grip. The integrated, multi-stage, push button aluminum pull handle for extra lightness. Retracting top and side carry-handles remain protected when checking baggage.

The dimensions are 22 X 15 X 9.5 inches. Weighing 8.2 pounds, the bag has been re-engineered to maximize usefulness and counter the harshest travel elements. It has been rigorously tested to meet stringent travel standards. American Tourister also offers a 10-year warranty. The carry-on retails for $109.99, but you can take advantage of Black Friday pricing to get it for only $65.99.

