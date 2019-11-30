Take Advantage Of This Price Reduction To Add A Decorative Seating Element You Can’t Miss Out On

Need extra seating for your holiday guests? Consider adding some attractive new stools. They look great along side a kitchen counter top, next to a bar, or even flanking a dining room sideboard. Leick has a set of two upholstered counter height bar stools for $78 off. The 24-inch chairs are constructed of solid hardwood with tapered legs.

An elegant double cross back design is padded with a pebble textured faux leather. The deep hardwood grain has a hand-rubbed finish and multiple hand applications offer an even, smooth finish. Lacquered topcoat provides durability. Coated in a unique Blackbean and gray wash finish, the chairs are constructed of solid ash wood. They are completely free of pressed fiberboard. Leick Furniture has been a trusted name in home furnishings since 1910. The manufacturer prides themselves on not succumbing to the press-board trends, preferring solid wood construction for their products.

Check out this deal on upholstered chairs while it lasts!

According to reviews, these flared back stools are “easy breezy to put together in about 15 minutes.” One purchaser stated they were “pleasantly surprised by how sturdy the chairs are. While light, they feel completely solid and quite comfortable.” Other reviewers state they “highly recommend” and that they are an “incredible value for the price.” Each stool is 18 X 23 X 40 inches. They offer functional comfort and versatile design options for any space. The pair of chairs lists for $235.20, but you can get the set now for only $156.41.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.