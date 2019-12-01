Klobuchar Admits She Likes To Quote James Madison Because He Was Only 5’4″

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar admitted Sunday that she has a very personal reason for quoting founding father James Madison.

During a segment of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Klobuchar told guest host Dana Bash, “I like to cite him because he was 5’4″ and that is my height.” (RELATED: Amy Klobuchar Has No Interest In Seeing Hunter Biden Testify In ‘Sham Investigation’)

WATCH:

Bash began the segment by asking Klobuchar whether she felt testimony from White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo and John Bolton would be necessary additions.

“You know, you always like to hear more testimony,” Klobuchar replied. “And maybe that will happen. You — but I think the point that Adam Schiff has made is you don’t want to allow the administration to play rope-a-dope with the courts and have this delayed and delayed. They have to make a decision and move forward.”

Bash pointed out that because the Senate was under Republican control, things would necessarily change if an impeachment went to trial. “It is a whole new world in the Senate. Do you think there is a way to compel people to testify?” she asked.

“The biggest obligation, Dana, is to go forward,” Klobuchar continued. “It is James Madison and I like to cite him because he was 5’4″ and that is my height for president and he said at the Constitutional Convention the reason he wanted impeachment provisions is a because a president could betray the trust of the American people to a foreign power and that is why we’re going forward.”

“I see this proceeding as part of a much bigger theme with this president. He puts private interest and partisan interest and his own political interest in front of the country’s,” Klobuchar concluded.