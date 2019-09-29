Amy Klobuchar Admits To Killing A Duck With A Golf Ball

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar admitted Sunday to killing a duck with a golf ball.

Klobuchar appeared at a forum held in Michigan by the United Food & Commercial Workers, and she told the story about the one time she tried golfing.

“I did one time try to play golf,” Klobuchar explained. “And I kind of misfired.”

The Minnesota senator interrupted her own story then to note that she has played miniature golf with her family on a number of occasions.

“But I misfired on the first try,” she continued. “And the ball hit a duck in the head and it — it appeared to perish.”

The audience laughed, and Klobuchar concluded, “I don’t think it’s a good idea for the bird population of America if I would play golf.” (RELATED: Amy Klobuchar Calls Trump’s Foreign Policy Strategy ‘A Game Show’ — Then Admits She Might Invite Taliban To Camp David)

UFCW International President Marc Perrone released the following statement with regard to Sunday’s forum on protecting good jobs (another forum is scheduled for October 13 in Des Moines).

Hard-working Americans deserve an economy that creates good jobs now, and in the years ahead. Every candidate who wants to be President of the United States has a responsibility to share their vision and ideas, and how they will address major threats to the future of work, like automation and the companies that are pushing this vision, like Amazon. Our 1.3 million members and their families will play a major role in the 2020 election, and as we have heard from our members, they want to know exactly where these presidential candidates stand on the issues that matter to them and their families.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren have all confirmed appearances.