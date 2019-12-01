MSNBC’s Joy Reid Compares Trump Support To A ‘Racial And Religious Cult Of Personality’

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed that support for President Donald Trump is like a “cult” during “AM Joy” Saturday.

“There’s a lot of ways if you look at like the Public Religion Research Institute numbers that, you know, it isn’t just a pejorative to say that it’s a cult,” Reid said.

“There’s a lot of evidence that is a racial and religious cult of personality, in which his base is solidly among the white evangelicals that almost worship him and say that he’s the chosen one of God.”

Reid’s “cult” claim was in reaction to a recent poll that indicated some Republicans believe Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln.

The MSNBC host has repeatedly attacked the president on air and off. In 2017, she claimed that the Trump era was the “worst time to be a human.”

“I’ve said to people that this is probably the greatest time to be a journalist, and the worst time to be a human,” she said.

Reid made headlines recently for claiming that white Christians may turn the United States into a South Africa-like apartheid state. (RELATED: Joy Reid: It Was A ‘Hell Of An Idea’ To ‘Send Laura Ingraham And Ann Coulter To Iraq, Put Them In Public Square And Leave Them There’)

“When you have a very determined minority, in this case wealthy white men and wealthy white Christian men and Christian Americans who are of the fundamentals variety, who are very clear that no matter what happens if they have to pull the South Africa model to maintain power forever they will do it, and they’re not afraid of it and they’re increasingly open about it and Donald Trump is merely the avatar for this,” she said in September.