Joy Reid Claims White Christians Are Turning America Into Apartheid State

MSNBC commentator Joy Reid claimed that “wealthy white Christians” want to turn America into an apartheid state.

In a video that went viral Tuesday, Reid compared Donald Trump’s America to apartheid South Africa, claiming that the U.S. is being run by a disenchanted white minority desperate to hold onto power. (RELATED: Study: MSNBC, CNN Host 7 Times More Democrats Than Republicans)

“There has been a flip in the demographic fortunes of white America, such that in several states the rate of death, meaning suicide, death from drug overdoses, etc., is exceeding the rate of birth,” Reid said. “There have been many studies that show obviously that gerrymandering is a system by which Republicans are protecting their power regardless of what the majority wants.”

Reid also said that because of her family’s heritage, she does not have the “same sort of gauzy vision” of America that many other citizen’s do and added that the country’s democracy may be at risk.

“No country is an eternal democracy,” Reid said. “And when you have a very determined minority, in this case wealthy white men and wealthy white Christian men and Christian Americans who are of the fundamentals variety, who are very clear that no matter what happens if they have to pull the South Africa model to maintain power forever they will do it, and they’re not afraid of it and they’re increasingly open about it and Donald Trump is merely the avatar for this.”

WATCH:

Reid came under fire this past weekend from Trump who said the MSNBC star had “no talent,” mocking the network’s television ratings. (RELATED: Fox News And MSNBC’s Regular Programming Beat CNN’s Climate Change Town Hall In TV Ratings)

“Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed for success in showbiz,” Trump said.