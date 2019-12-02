Kendall Jenner And ‘Twin Brother’ To Star In New Reality Series

Get ready for another Kardashian-Jenner reality show after news broke Monday that Kendall Jenner and her “twin brother” Kirby Jenner will star in new spin-off show.

The 24-year-old supermodel along with Kris Jenner are set to executive produce a series that looks into the life of “fraternal twin brother” to Kendall, Kirby, per E! News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

Kirby, who gained notoriety after posting numerous (parodied) photos of himself posing as Kendall’s twin on Instagram, is set to star in the series titled simply “Kirby Jenner” and it will kickoff on the mobile video platform Quibi in 2020.

“I’m thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he’ll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series,” Kendall said in a press release about the show. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

“Thanks, Mom,” Kirby added in the release, addressing the matriarch of the family facetiously.

Kendall and Kris will reportedly not be the only ones of the Kardashian-Jenner crew to appear in the series and the release promises appearances from such fan-favorites as Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

This seriously sounds bizarre and we can hardly wait to watch all the outrageous drama and comedy unfold.