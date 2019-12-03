Mitt Romney: No Evidence ‘Of Any Kind’ That Ukraine Interfered In Election

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters Tuesday that he sees “no evidence” that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.

“I saw no evidence from our intelligence community, nor from the representatives today from the Department of State, that there is any evidence of any kind that suggests that Ukraine interfered in our election,” Romney said, adding, “We have ample evidence that Russia interfered.”

Sen. Mitt Romney breaks with colleagues on Ukraine meddling accusations, says he sees no evidence of Ukraine meddling, says he doesn’t believe the same news reports have seen and that they may be from foreign intelligence sources. Video to come the second I’m able to upload it. pic.twitter.com/oz71cb02Fn

— Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) December 3, 2019