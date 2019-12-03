Politics

Mitt Romney: No Evidence ‘Of Any Kind’ That Ukraine Interfered In Election

Mitt Romney Addresses Silicon Slopes Summit In Salt Lake City

George Frey/Getty Images

Justin Caruso Contributor

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters Tuesday that he sees “no evidence” that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.

“I saw no evidence from our intelligence community, nor from the representatives today from the Department of State, that there is any evidence of any kind that suggests that Ukraine interfered in our election,” Romney said, adding, “We have ample evidence that Russia interfered.”

Theories about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election have been amplified in recent months due to the ongoing impeachment inquiry related to President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. (RELATED: Volker Said It Was ‘Plausible’ Ukrainians Meddled In 2016, But Doubted Allegations Against Biden)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in October that he would “happily” investigate possible Ukrainian interference.

Romney has shown skepticism of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, calling the call transcript with Zelensky “deeply troubling.”