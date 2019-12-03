Researchers Turn To Answering Mankind’s Most Burning Question: What Makes The Perfect Boob?

Researchers turned to answering mankind’s most burning question and found out what makes the most perfect boob and what aspects people are drawn to about breasts.

It comes after researchers in Poland did a study using eye-tracking technology to find out just what part of the boob both women and men looked at when assessing things like attractiveness and symmetry of the breasts, per Vice.com in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Researchers Try to Craft the Perfect Boob Using Eye-Tracking Technology https://t.co/8OHEfDhC9N pic.twitter.com/2cdc3V3EN0 — VICE UK (@VICEUK) December 3, 2019

And the results, no surprise, were that people noticed two things the most and that would be the nipple-areola area and the underboob. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

According to the report:

The study analyzed the gazes of 50 men and 50 women, using eye-tracking technology as they looked at images of breasts. The study makes no mention of sexual preferences or gender identities of the participants beyond “Caucasian” and “male or female,” but does note that they’re all from a similar cultural background. The study is published in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Researchers presented a variety of images to those participating in the study ranging from everything like computer-generated boobs, Saggy ones, perky ones and all the different cup sizes.

The participants were then asked to grade the images on a scale of 1 to 10, 1 being “poor” to 10 being “excellent.” And when a subjects gaze lingered on any part longer than 100 milliseconds it was counted as intentional.

“Personally, I believe that the most important potential application of eye-tracking technology could be the development of an artificial intelligence-based algorithm for the analysis of various body regions’ attractiveness,” the study’s lead author, Piotr Pietruski, told the outlet.

In the end, it is probably next to impossible to create the perfect boob that makes everyone happy, but they are all pretty great in their own way.