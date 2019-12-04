Kamala Harris Puts Her Campaign Out Of Our Misery

On today’s podcast we bid farewell to the failed presidential campaign of Kamala Harris. It was awful, it was long, and it wasted a lot of money, just like her presidency would’ve been. Plus, Democratic candidates still in the race come out in favor of censorship on the Internet, but it’s somehow Donald Trump who is a threat to democracy, and we preview the next show trial in the impeachment charade.

Listen to the show:

Reality finally caught up with the presidential aspirations of California Senator Kamala Harris as she officially dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination. A horrible campaign, an awful candidate, and no real principles can only carry a candidate so far in Democratic Party politics, and Harris simply ran out of gas. It was a long time coming, and now the media is blaming it on her being a “woman of color.” Essentially they’re calling Democratic primary voters, who overwhelmingly had no interest in Harris, a bunch of sexist, racists. Maybe they’re on to something. We revisit what happened and some of the lowlights from her failed run.

Remaining top Democrats, with the exception of Joe Biden, have all weighed in on silencing voices they don’t like on the Internet. In a move that will shock no one, they’re all in favor of it. Yet it is Donald Trump who is somehow a “threat to democracy.” We have what they said.

The next round of impeachment hearings start today, but there won’t be any witnesses with even second or third-hand information this time around. Today’s hearing is about trying to convince the American public that the President deserves to be removed from office. It’s yet another desperate move in a series of desperate moves Democrats are making to try to win the public to their side. We have the story.

