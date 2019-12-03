Politics

Did Tulsi Gabbard Actually End Kamala Harris’ Campaign?

Christian Datoc and Justin Caruso Contributor

Shortly after California Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, Twitter erupted with takes alluding to Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s role in ending Harris’ campaign.

Gabbard memorably tore into Harris’ criminal justice record during the July Democratic primary debate. (RELATED: Tulsi Demands Kamala Harris Apologize To ‘People Who Suffered Under Your Reign As Prosecutor’)

Gabbard herself sent Harris her “best wishes” shortly after the announcement.

“While we disagree on some issues, we agree on others,” she tweeted. “I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people. I look forward to working together on the challenges we face as a nation.”

“I want to bring the conversation back to the criminal justice system that is disproportionately, negatively affecting black and brown people today,” Gabbard said during the CNN moderated event. “Senator Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president, but I’m deeply concerned about this record of Senator Harris.”

“She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”

Notably, Harris wrote in the Tuesday statement formalizing her decision that she would continue to fight for “justice for the people. All the people.”