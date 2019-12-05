Entertainment

Felicity Jones Pregnant With Her First Child

"The Aeronauts" New York Premiere

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

Actress Felicity Jones is expecting a child with her husband Charles Guard.

A representative for the Oscar-nominated actress confirmed the pregnancy, according to a report published Wednesday by People magazine.

The new baby will be the couple’s first child. Guard and Jones married in July of 2018 in a ceremony held at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, in England. Jones and the British film director originally began dating in 2015.

The baby news comes after Jones appeared with a small bump at the red carpet event for the premiere of her new movie “The Aeronauts.” She stars in the movie alongside Eddie Redmayne.

Jones wore a black velvet gown with white bow on the shoulders. She had her hair pulled up in a loose updo. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Felicity Jones On The Internet)

A year before Jones and Guard married she opened up about being a “romantic” in the Telegraph.

“I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that’s why I keep making romantic movies,” she said at the time.

“It’s funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it’s the dream isn’t it?” she continued. “It’s the dream to have a true connection with another human being.”