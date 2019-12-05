Felicity Jones Pregnant With Her First Child

Actress Felicity Jones is expecting a child with her husband Charles Guard.

A representative for the Oscar-nominated actress confirmed the pregnancy, according to a report published Wednesday by People magazine.

The new baby will be the couple’s first child. Guard and Jones married in July of 2018 in a ceremony held at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, in England. Jones and the British film director originally began dating in 2015.

look at Felicity Jones’s lil baby bump ???? pic.twitter.com/t9oW65kcoh — gigi del rey???? (@grIiegirI) December 5, 2019

The baby news comes after Jones appeared with a small bump at the red carpet event for the premiere of her new movie “The Aeronauts.” She stars in the movie alongside Eddie Redmayne.

Jones wore a black velvet gown with white bow on the shoulders. She had her hair pulled up in a loose updo. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Felicity Jones On The Internet)

A year before Jones and Guard married she opened up about being a “romantic” in the Telegraph.

“I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that’s why I keep making romantic movies,” she said at the time.

“It’s funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it’s the dream isn’t it?” she continued. “It’s the dream to have a true connection with another human being.”