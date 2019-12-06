Climate Protesters Burn Oil By Holding Up Traffic In D.C.

Daily Caller Reporters took to the streets in downtown D.C. to see, first-hand, the climate protests. The reporters watched as protesters held a giant globe, as well as signs protesting the world bank, oil, and other things. The irony? The protest seemed to be smaller in size, compared to previous climate protests, but the group[s] did manage to hold up traffic on a number of streets, which, in turn, would cause the cars held up in traffic to burn more oil sitting still than they would if they were able to go straight to their destinations. Watch the video and let us know what you thought of the climate protests. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Here’s An Inside Look At How Climate Crusaders Are Kickstarting A Campaign That Is Getting Hollywood’s Attention)

