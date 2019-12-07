Virginia Sheriff Promises To Deputize Thousands If Red Flag Laws Are Passed

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins promised to deputize thousands of Virginians during a county board meeting in Culpeper, Virginia this week.

Jenkins’ promise comes at a time when state lawmakers are conspiring to pass “red flag” legislation that could lead to the seizure of firearms from law-abiding citizens.

The Tuesday morning assembly was convened to pass a resolution declaring Culpeper County a “sanctuary county” for the Second Amendment, and dozens of supporters packed the room. The seven-member board voted unanimously to approve the resolution.

The meeting included a listening session for members of the community to express their frustrations at the Democratic state government’s proposed “red flag” law. (RELATED: Former Congressman Breaks Down What Red Flag Laws Really Mean For Law Abiding Citizens)

“If the legislature decides to restrict certain weapons I feel harms our community, I will swear in thousands of auxiliary deputies in Culpeper,” Jenkins said. According to the Star Exponent, the audience erupted into applause for Sheriff Jenkins.

After the County Board meeting, the official Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook reiterated Jenkins’ promise to deputize Virginians to “protect their constitutional right to own firearms.”

According to American Military News, during his speech at the board meeting, Sheriff Jenkins claimed, “There’s no limit to the number of people I can swear in.”

Culpeper County is now one of 41 counties in Virginia that have passed resolutions declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, according to 10 News.

