Geraldo Rivera Snaps Over CNN’s Attack On Fox News: ‘F*ck You And F*ck Russia’

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera got quite angry Sunday on Twitter over a CNN segment about Fox’s alleged “Russia infatuation,” telling a critic “fuck you.”

“Fuck Russia and fuck you,” Rivera told The Atlantic editor David Frum, who appeared on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday.

“I don’t have any infatuation. You’re the smitten one, obsessed with Fox.”

Fuck Russia and fuck you. I don’t have any infatuation. You’re the smitten one, obsessed with Fox https://t.co/nvvmIOh2CJ — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 8, 2019

During the segment, CNN’s Brian Stelter accused Fox host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson of having a “soft spot” for Russia.

Frum appears semi-regularly on Stelter’s show. Earlier this year, he hopped on air to opine about President Donald Trump’s mental state, telling viewers about Trump’s daddy issues.

“The question I have about President Trump’s high IQ tweets is who he is talking to?” he asked.

“He’s not convincing anybody. He’s talking to himself. He hears it in his head, maybe in his father’s voice, ‘You’re stupid. You’re worthless.’ That’s who he is arguing with. It is not a media strategy. It is a psychological project based on this deeply wounded person.”

Rivera has been a longtime voice on Fox, often criticizing the president on various issues. (RELATED: Geraldo Rivera And Dan Bongino Raise Their Voices In Fiery Migrant Caravan Debate)

However, he defended Trump from charges of impeachment in October, saying, “Hearing Democrats talking about their ‘solemn responsibility’ makes me gag. It’s bullshit.”

“They failed with the Russia hoax, then dropped that 2 1/2 year $45 million crusade when they discovered another hook. @realDonaldTrump’s #Ukraine call was sucky. Sucky ain’t a high crime.”