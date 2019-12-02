Tucker And Former Clinton Adviser Clash Over Whether Russia Or China Is The Greatest Threat

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former Clinton adviser Richard Goodstein got into a heated debate on Monday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” over whether Russia or China was the greatest threat to the United States.

After a back and forth that included Carlson pointing out China’s role in the deaths of over 50,000 Americans in the current Fentanyl crisis and Goodstein bringing up Russian President Vladimir Putin’s role in the murder of political opponents, the Fox News host told Goodstein that he would not “want to live in Putin’s Russia.”

“But Saudi Arabia also murders journalists,” Carlson continued. “Saudi Arabia has a much greater effect on American foreign policy than Russia ever has and yet, half of Washington is on the Saudi payroll. And that’s totally fine, and nobody says anything about it because they are lying hypocrites. Why shouldn’t someone say something about it?”

“Do you think that Russia is a bigger threat to the United States, or is China?” Carlson asked after Goodstein again brought up Putin and Russia.

“The fact is, I don’t think China is out to undermine our democracy because they are not as offended by our democracy as Putin is,” said Goodstein.

“So who hacks more government agencies?” Carlson shot back. “Russia or China? Is it even close? Oh, it’s not even in the same league. It’s China.” (RELATED: Elite American Institutions Keep Bowing To Communist China… Over And Over Again)

When Goodstein pointed out the fact that plenty of Republicans also consider Russia the main threat, Carlson actually agreed before taking things up a notch:

“Because they are stooges?” he asked sardonically. “Because they have overseen the greatest sellout of America? I would say that Richard Burr is part of the problem and I would say more broadly that what you see in the past 20 years is a systematic betrayal of America beginning with China’s admission into the WTO where our entire industrial sector collapsed. They became strong, we became weak, and a small number of people got rich doing it and they’ve never been punished for it, and they should be. That’s what I’m saying, and if it includes Republican senators, good.”

“I’m just saying that everybody in the Republican establishment is pointing the fingers at Russia … ” said Goodstein.

“Because they’re stupid and corrupt, that’s why,” Carlson responded before ending the segment.