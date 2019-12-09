John Kerry Suggests Republicans Are Doing To Biden What They Did To Him In 2004

Former Secretary of State John Kerry drew some comparisons between his ill-fated run for president in 2004 and former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Republicans are using dirty tricks on Biden, Kerry told reporters Sunday at a rally in New Hampshire. He suggested President Donald Trump’s criticisms of Biden’s son’s business dealings in Ukraine are similar to those leveled against his Vietnam War record in the 1960s.

“This is not a new strategy. They did it with me, about my military record,” he said at the rally. “It’s called create doubt … And that is precisely what they’re trying to do with Joe Biden,” Kerry added. “That’s absolutely what they’re doing with Ukraine.”

Kerry, who lost his only presidential bid in 2004, announced his support for Biden’s candidacy Dec. 5, saying in a press statement at the time that Biden is “uniquely” suited to defeat Trump, whom Kerry said “smashed apart” the world.

“I believe Joe Biden is the President our country desperately needs right now, not because I’ve known Joe so long, but because I know Joe so well,” Kerry said in the Dec. 5 statement. (RELATED: John Kerry Endorses Joe Biden, Says Biden Is Uniquely Suited To Defeat Trump)

Trump recently questioned why former President Barack Obama has not yet endorsed Biden, even though the former vice president often emphasizes his work in the administration while on the campaign trail.

Biden’s communications director, Kate Bedingfield, told reporters in April that he is not seeking Obama’s support.

“The vice president actually asked the president not to endorse,” Bedingfield said. “He wanted to make the case. He is running in this race because he believes we need to restore the soul of this nation, we need to rebuild the backbone of America, and that we need to unify and come together.”

