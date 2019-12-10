Democrats Abandon Poll-Tested ‘Bribery’ In Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

After repeatedly using the term “bribery” to sell the inquiry against President Donald Trump, House Democrats appear to have abandoned it in the articles of impeachment filed Tuesday.

Not even 24 hours after the last public hearing on the impeachment inquiry, the House Judiciary Committee announced two articles of impeachment: one accusing the president of “abuse of power” and the other charging him with “obstruction of Congress.”

House Democrats Announce Articles Of Impeachment https://t.co/OG95RgSLnX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 10, 2019

What many were quick to note was the absence of the term “bribery” — the term Democrats had used repeatedly in the earlier stages of the inquiry following reports that they had focus-grouped the impact of that word in comparison to other terms such as “quid pro quo” and “extortion.”

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich responded to the omission on “Outnumbered,” saying, “You have Democrats continuing to say this is about protecting the democracy and claiming this is not political. This entire thing is political, they would not have been poll testing words in order to get them on board.”

Brit Hume also raised a question about the omission in a tweet. “What happened to bribery, which Adam Schiff proclaimed with such certainty?” he asked.

What happened to bribery, which Adam Schiff proclaimed with such certainty? https://t.co/73TcMwMJgG — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 10, 2019

And Hume was not alone:

What happened to bribery and quid pro quo and extortion and criminal violation of campaign finance laws? Those Democrat claims had no basis in reality, so Democrats are now back in their happy place: Impeach Orange Bad Man Because Orange Man Bad. https://t.co/wDZWPuHCM2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 10, 2019

Oh, so no bribery charge after all? Looks like Democrats really are gonna roll with “Orange man bad” for their articles of impeachment Abuse of power and obstruction? Please. What a total farce — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 10, 2019

Did bribery stop polling well? https://t.co/YUyblBrFgj — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2019

What happened to “bribery”? Last week Democrats were telling us the fate of the Republic rested on holding Trump accountable for bribery that he- beyond doubt!- engaged in Or maybe they were just being disgraceful liars pandering to a Left wing base full of hysterical fools — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 10, 2019

Democrats can’t name a single crime in their impeachment “articles” — because there isn’t one! At the end of the day, it didn’t matter if “bribery” polled well, it didn’t happen! No quid pro quo, no pressure, no nothing! — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 10, 2019

Bribery is out? BRIBERY is OUT?? https://t.co/O88uj50FP5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 10, 2019

What happened to to bribery? It was all the rage a week ago. https://t.co/QusqcKuTdW — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 10, 2019

George Washington University law professor — and impeachment witness — Jonathan Turley made a note of it as well. (RELATED: GOP’s Impeachment Witness Attacks ‘Bribery’ And ‘Obstruction’ Narratives, Accuses Democrats Of Abusing Power)

Democrats Drop Bribery and Other Crimes In Favor Of A Two-Article Impeachment https://t.co/Fc4ERJxnnB — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 10, 2019

Turley had argued in last week’s hearing that the evidence gathered by House Democrats did not meet the threshold for bribery.