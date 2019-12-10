IG Finds Significant Issues With Spying On Trump, Liberals Promptly Ignore Them

On today’s show we dig into the Inspector General report on FISA abuse in spying on the Trump campaign, and how media liberals immediately ignored everything damning in the story.

Listen to the show:

The Inspector General for the Intelligence Community released the report on FISA abuse and spying on the Trump campaign and it wasn’t good for the left…so they ignored all the bad parts and just focused on the report’s claim that there was no political bias behind the abuses. That really just leaves gross incompetence, which isn’t really the greatest defense.

Still, disgraced and fired former FBI Director James Comey declared his innocence and purity in an op-ed in the Washington Post. Published within 2 hours and 14 minutes of the release of the more than 400 page report, Comey claim vindication by ignoring all evidence contrary to his world view. It’s the latest example of his issues with the truth. We get into all of it.

Also, the House held another impeachment hearing, this one featuring lawyers who asked questions in the last round of impeachment hearings testifying about what they’d heard just a few weeks ago. Yes, it was that crazy. And still, with that weak of a case, Democrats are planning to move forward with articles of impeachment. We discuss the insanity of it all.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive 10% off your entire order.