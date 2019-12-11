Instead Of Airing Sen. Graham’s Opening Statement On FISA Abuse, CNN Informed Its Viewers About Airplanes

CNN failed to air Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s opening statement live ahead of an inspector general’s testimony Wednesday, instead informing viewers about airplanes.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday about a report released Monday, which found the FBI made 17 significant errors and omissions. These occurred when the bureau applied for warrants to spy on a former Trump campaign adviser.

CNN aired Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff talking to reporters about the impeachment of President Donald Trump Wednesday morning. The network also gave viewers an update on Boeing airplane safety and discussed capital punishment. (Analysis: IG’s FISA Report Undercuts ‘Schiff Memo,’ Which Defended FBI And Steele Dossier)

After giving their air time COMPLETELY over to Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff for the past few weeks, CNN IS NOT AIRING the start of the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on Horowitz’s IG report. #StopTheMadness pic.twitter.com/CxF3X7zkdt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 11, 2019

“CNN aired everything Schiff & [Democratic New York Rep. Jerry] Nadler had to say. Why aren’t they showing @LindseyGrahamSC? It is because the facts of how the FBI mistreated @realDonaldTrump contradict their coverage over the last 3 years?” GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted. “Anxiously awaiting an explanation from @CNN about their bias here.”

The outlet had Graham, chairman of the committee, on a split screen at times; however, it did not cover his comments live. CNN did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“CNN is not taking the Senate Horowitz hearing live,” former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted. “Unbelievable. A perfect example of how bias works. It’s not just what they cover. It’s what they don’t cover.”

Graham spoke Wednesday morning and laid out the results of the report. He said the FBI was acting like “the old” bureau and read text messages between officials who expressed bias against the president.

“What’s been described as a few irregularities becomes a massive criminal conspiracy over time to defraud the [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] FISA court, to illegally surveil an American citizen and to keep an operation open against a sitting president of the United States, violating every norm known to the rule of law,” Graham said Wednesday.

The FISA report did not find any political bias involved in the FBI’s decision to open up investigations into the Trump campaign.

MSNBC aired the beginning of Graham’s statement and later cut away to speak with former Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill about the news.

