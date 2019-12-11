DOJ IG Michael Horowitz Shoots Down James Comey: ‘The Activities Don’t Vindicate Anybody Who Touched This’

Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz shot down James Comey’s claim that the IG report on FISA abuses vindicates the former FBI director.

“I think the activities don’t vindicate anybody who touched this,” Horowitz told Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham while testifying Wednesday morning.

Graham then read a series of statements from Comey, in which the former FBI director called the notion that the FISA process was “abused” nonsense before asking Horowitz if he takes “issue” with Comey’s claim.

The inspector general answered that his investigation uncovered “significant problems.” (RELATED: Comey Claims To Be Vindicated By The IG Report — Rand Paul Has Other Thoughts)

“So when Comey speaks about FISA, you shouldn’t listen,” Graham added. “You should listen to Mr. Horowitz. He’s not vindicated. And to be concerned about the FISA warrant process is not nonsense.”

During his opening statement Wednesday, Graham said he hoped Carter Page “sues the hell” out of the Justice Department.

Page, a former campaign staffer at the center of Horowitz’s investigation, has previously unsuccessfully sued the DOJ for improperly surveilling him. He floated the idea of future lawsuits Tuesday during an interview on MSNBC.