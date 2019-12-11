Watch The Latest Preview For ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

Another preview for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has dropped, and you can inject this one right into my veins.

The promo released Wednesday was only 15 seconds long, but it’ll have you ready to pick up a lightsaber in the upcoming battle. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

Give it a watch below. It’ll have fans very excited for the final film in the saga.

All the previews for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” have been incredible. Will the final film in the epic story be incredible?

Only time will tell, but the marketing has been next level. I honestly just can’t wait for December 20 to get here so that I can watch it.

This has been decades in the making! Decades!

There’s something about “Star Wars” that is just different than any other film saga that has ever been done. The fandom, the stories, the characters, and everything else involved with the saga is a ton of fun.

Now, it all comes to an end December 20. You better believe I’ll be ready to go!

Make sure to check back after it premieres to get my full review!