Watch The Preview For The ‘South Park’ Season Finale ‘Christmas Snow’

The new “South Park” episode looks awesome.

The plot of the season 23 finale “Christmas Snow,” according to the show’s Twitter account, is, “Santa is stealing all the joy from the town’s Holiday Season in the Season 23 finale.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Judging from the preview, it’s going to be hilarious. Santa is out here talking about drunk driving, and killing the mood!

Give it a watch below.

Santa is stealing all the joy from the town’s Holiday Season in the Season 23 finale, “Christmas Snow,” airing on Wednesday, December 11, at 10:00p ET/PT on Comedy Central. #SouthPark23 pic.twitter.com/0EYz5ZvvGX — South Park (@SouthPark) December 9, 2019

This looks like it’s going to be the perfect way to end another excellent season of “South Park.” Season 23 has been damn good.

It’s truly incredible how strong the show has remained through the years, and the latest season didn’t let us down at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Park (@southpark) on Dec 3, 2019 at 9:57am PST

Now, we’ve got one episode left, and it’s a Christmas episode. As a fan of the show, what more could you want?

The answer is that you can’t ask for much more at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Park (@southpark) on Nov 29, 2019 at 11:47am PST

Tune in Wednesday night on Comedy Central to watch the season 23 finale. I can’t wait!