Watch The Preview For The New ‘South Park’ Episode ‘Basic Cable’

The upcoming “South Park” episode “Basic Cable” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the episode, according to the Twitter caption, is, “Scott turns to Cartman for advice about girls.” Yeah, that should have fans everywhere pumped. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Judging from the preview, we’re in for a fun time as Cartman opines about relationships and love. Give it a watch below.

Scott turns to Cartman for advice about girls in the all-new episode, “Basic Cable,” airing on Wednesday, December 4th, at 10:00p ET/PT on Comedy Central. #SouthPark23 pic.twitter.com/zH6Rd8YMvm — South Park (@SouthPark) December 2, 2019

I can’t wait for this episode. In fact, I can’t remember the last time I was this juiced for an episode of “South Park.”

Don’t get me wrong. I love the show. I’m generally pumped, but this episode looks like it has potential to be an all-time classic.

Cartman discussing relationships is entertainment gold.

He’s a legendary character for a reason, and his interactions with women are always amazing. There’s countless episodes you can look at for examples.

Tune in Wednesday night on Comedy Central. It should be an epic ride in “Basic Cable.”