‘Cheap Political Show Trial’: Department Of Education Press Sec Slams Democrats For ‘Shameless’ Attacks On DeVos

Department of Education Press Secretary Angela Morabito slammed Democratic representatives for attacking Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday.

Morabito spoke out to the Daily Caller News Foundation, saying an oversight hearing during which Democrats bashed DeVos was a “cheap political show trial.”

Morabito referred to a Thursday House Education and Labor Committee hearing where Democratic Reps. Josh Harder of California and Frederica Wilson of Florida berated DeVos on the House floor.

“You are the most unpopular person in our government,” Wilson told DeVos. “Millions will register to vote in 2020 and many will vote to remove you more than to remove the president.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Time For A Lesson’: Betsy DeVos Fires Back At Teacher Union Head)

WATCH:

I’m glad that @BetsyDeVosED attended today’s hearing on debt relief for defrauded students, but her answers about her refusal to provide that much-needed relief were extremely dissatisfying. pic.twitter.com/9OxcOw5kU0 — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) December 12, 2019

“I’ve had some honest disagreements with my friends in the Republican Party about how to move education forward, but I’ve never — not one time — believed they were out to destroy public education until I met you,” Wilson added.

Harder also lashed out at DeVos.

“You have put roadblock after roadblock in front of helping these students,” Harder said, referring to students who owe loans to defunct Corinthian Colleges. A federal judge imposed a $100,000 fine on DeVos in October for violating a court order that mandated she stop collecting student loans owed by students at defunct Corinthian Colleges. “Your job is to fight for them, but instead, your actions suggest you would prefer to be the cheap lobbyist for the predatory schools that defrauded them.”

Harder said DeVos ignored the federal order to stop collecting debts from students enrolled in Corinthian Colleges. He pointed out that DeVos was held in contempt of court because of this.

“I guess I just have one question for you, Secretary DeVos,” Harder said. “Are you deliberately violating this federal court order because you are too corrupt to uphold the law, or because you are too incompetent to do your job?” (RELATED: House Dems Refuse To Work With DeVos But Threaten Subpoena, Education Dept Says)

Harder’s explosive comments caused Democratic Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott to tell him, “The gentleman will address the facts and figures and not address the question the character of the witness.”

Morabito told the DCNF these attacks were designed to “personally attack and denigrate the Secretary of Education.”

“It was unprofessional, it was outside of the rules of the House, and it set a terrible example for America’s young students who watched those shameless attacks,” Morabito added. “Our nation’s elected leaders should do better. It’s no wonder the American people have so little faith in the House of Representatives.”

