Doug Collins Throws Down Notes, Storms Out Of Impeachment Hearing Before Reappearing On Dais 15 Minutes Later

Ranking member Doug Collins marched out of Thursday’s House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment raised against President Donald Trump, only to reappear on the dais fifteen minutes later.

The Georgia Republican threw down his notes and stormed off around 4:41 pm ET, nearly 7 hours into the hearing.

“Y’all have anymore you want to put in[to the record], keep going,” Collins said on his way out the door. “It is not going to get you anywhere.” (RELATED: These Newspaper Editorial Boards Are Formally Endorsing Impeachment)

Chairman Jerry Nadler stared in disbelief at Collins as he exited the room.

Collins appeared back on the dais at 4:56 pm ET to additionally criticize the impeachment inquiry.

“What you just said is completely true that this will never end,” said in response to a point from North Dakota Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong. “Do you know why we know that? Adam Schiff’s own words and Al Green’s own words. Adam Schiff even the other day, giving one of his press conferences, which he loves dearly. He loves to testify in front of cameras, just not in front of members where he has to actually answer questions. And he said we’re going to keep at it, no matter what happens, we’re going to keep investigating, investigating, investigating, investigating.”

Collins’ staff did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment on his exit from Thursday’s hearing.

