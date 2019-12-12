Fox News’ Chris Wallace Rips Into Trump In D.C. Speech, Calls Out ‘Sustained Assault’ On Press Freedom

Fox News host Chris Wallace went after President Donald Trump in harsh terms Wednesday during a speech in Washington, D.C.

“I believe that President Trump is engaged in the most direct sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history,” Wallace said at the Newseum.

“He has done everything he can to undercut the media, to try and delegitimise us, and I think his purpose is clear: to raise doubts when we report critically about him and his administration that we can be trusted,” he added.

Wallace did however call out media coverage of Trump for being too opinionated, saying, “I think many of our colleagues see the president’s attacks, his constant bashing of the media as a rationale, as an excuse to cross the line themselves, to push back, and that is a big mistake.”

He continued, saying that in some stories, “the animus of the reporter and the editor as plain to see as the headline.”

The Fox host has used his platform on air to criticize the president multiple times, saying last month that Ambassador Bill Taylor’s testimony was “very damaging” to Trump. (RELATED: REPORT: Fox News Hosts Criticized, Mocked Trump During Advertiser Meeting)