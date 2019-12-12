LSU QB Joe Burrow Voted AP Player Of The Year In College Football

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the best player in college football by the AP voting.

According to Bleacher Report, the star passer for the Tigers got 50 of the 53 possible first place votes. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young got the other three. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Joe Burrow is the AP Player of the Year, first LSU player to win the award He received 50 first-place votes, Chase Young received the other three

Joe Burrow has had a hell of a year, and has absolutely earned this award. Do I think Justin Fields deserves a little more attention for what he’s done with the Ohio State offense? Yes, but Burrow isn’t a bad choice.

He seemingly came out of nowhere this season with the Tigers to just set the college football world on fire. It’s not like he’s just been good.

Burrow has torched every single team he’s played this year. He hasn’t had a bad game. Think about how hard it is to put together 13 straight great games at the Power Five level.

Now, everything he really wants in front of him. The Tigers will open the playoff against Oklahoma, and Burrow will likely be airing it out.

Given his personal story of having to transfer to play to now being arguably the best player in America, I think lots of casual fans will be cheering for him.

The young man is a star, and I can’t wait to see what he does in the playoff.