Roger Goodell Says The NFL Has ‘Moved On’ After Colin Kaepernick Workout Disaster

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell isn’t wasting more time on Colin Kaepernick.

The league graciously scheduled a workout a few weeks back for the disgraced former 49ers quarterback, who kicked off national anthem protests during his final season, but Kaep pulled out at the last minute in favor of his own event.

The entire situation became an embarrassing spectacle, and Goodell is done. According to ProFootballTalk, the man running the NFL said the following Wednesday:

I haven’t thought about this in a few weeks. This was, as I’ve said to you before, about creating an opportunity. Which Colin’s representatives came out in early October [with a list of false narratives about Kaepernick], and we created that opportunity. It was a unique opportunity, incredible opportunity, and he chose not to take it. I understand that. And, you know, we’ve moved on.”

Good, now that we know the league has moved on, can the rest of us never have to hear about Colin Kaepernick ever again?

He’s not ever going to play in the NFL again. He’s just not, and anybody who thinks he will is a moron. It’s that simple. (RELATED: Jordan Veasy, Receiver At Colin Kaepernick’s Workout, Gets NFL Tryout)

If Kaepernick was going to play again, it would have already happened. The workout stunt and the circus around it just proved that the former 49ers player has no intentions of trying to play again.

He wants to be a martyr, he wants to be a victim and he really doesn’t want to be back on the field. At this point, it’s just a waste of time to pretend otherwise.

Goodell should absolutely move forward without thinking about Kaepernick. There’s no reason to even give him the time of day.

Let’s put this issue to rest forever, and focus on players who are actually on the field.