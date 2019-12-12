Trump Wins Throwback Thursday With Epic Photo With Reagan

President Donald Trump hands down won throwback Thursday with an epic snap he shared showing him on stage standing next to Ronald Reagan.

In the fantastic black-and-white shot, we get to see Trump rocking a black-tie look while standing next to the 40th president, who was also wearing a tuxedo at some kind of event, possibly for awards.

Reagan is at the podium in the picture and looks to be speaking to the crowd and it's clear his words are being appreciated given a very young Trump's facial expression and clapping. The photo was obviously taken many years before he was sworn in as the 45th President. Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Dec 12, 2019 at 6:15am PST

The president didn't explain much about the unforgettable photo of the two men and simply captioned it, "‪#ThrowbackThursday" along with an American flag emoji.

Sharing incredible throwbacks is nothing new for the Trump family, as the president’s kids often share some terrific throwbacks of their father from their childhood growing up.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo posted by his son, Eric Trump, showing the president at a construction site with his young child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric F. Trump (@erictrump) on Nov 8, 2019 at 2:46am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 14, 2018 at 4:49am PDT