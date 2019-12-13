‘A Bunch Of Liars!’ — Woman Repeatedly Crashes MSNBC’s Impeachment Live Shot

MSNBC’s Garret Haake was repeatedly photobombed during his Friday morning hit on the impeachment inquiry.

Haake, talking about what happens next with impeachment following the House Judiciary Committee’s vote to advance articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the House floor, bobbed and weaved as a woman jumped into his shot, all while filming the exchange.

“We’ve got some friendly extra folks here this afternoon,” Haake laughed as the woman interrupting the shot shouted things about “a bunch of liars.”

The woman additionally shouted at Haake, “I don’t know how you look at yourself in the mirror. Shame!”

“Garrett, I want to say two things. One, you guys are the real heroes, doing your jobs outside the comforts of climate controlled studios and handling with grace people who have strong feelings about the press,” host Nicole Wallace tossed back to Haake. “Kudos to you my friend, especially on very little sleep.”

The House is expected to vote on impeachment sometime next week. Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim that she would only advance a bipartisan impeachment effort, several Democrats have signaled they might not vote in favor of the inquiry. (RELATED: We Asked The 31 House Democrats From Trump Districts How They Would Vote On Impeachment — Not One Was Fully Committed)