House Judiciary Committee Votes To Move Forward With Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

The House Judiciary Committee voted Friday morning to move forward with two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

House Democrats released two articles of impeachment Tuesday against Trump. The two articles of impeachment are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Both articles were voted on 23-17.

This comes as the White House told House Democrats that it will not take part in the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing, after being invited by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler. (RELATED: We Asked The 31 House Democrats From Trump Districts How They Would Vote On Impeachment — Not One Was Fully Committed)

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, there are currently 228 Democrats who have voiced support for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

Democrats have continued to send congressional subpoenas to those close to Trump for documents related to the ongoing scandal regarding the president’s phone call with the president of Ukraine — specifically whether Trump asked him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid. The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees are all investigating Trump, his cabinet members and closest allies.