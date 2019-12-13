After Being Terminated, Trey Gowdy Is Back At Fox News

Former Republican congressman Trey Gowdy has been re-hired by Fox News, The Daily Caller has learned.
A Fox spokesperson confirmed to The Caller that Gowdy was re-hired following the New York Times’ Annie Karni reporting that he was back at Fox.
“Trey Gowdy — who was fired as a Fox News contributor when he was briefly set to join Trump’s legal team — has been rehired by Fox, I am told by a source,” Karni tweeted.
This is a significant development for the former South Carolina representative, who was first hired by Fox News in January after leaving office.
He was later terminated by the network in October after it was reported that he was going to be retained for President Trump's legal team against the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.
Ultimately, Gowdy did not join Trump’s legal team, paving the way for him to go back on Fox News.