Lindsey Graham Promises To Make Impeachment ‘Die Quickly’ In The Senate

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham promised Saturday to make impeachment “die quickly” if it makes its way to the Senate.

“This thing will come to the Senate, and it will die quickly, and I will do everything I can to make it die quickly,” the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee told CNN.

If the two articles of impeachment approved by the House Judiciary Committee on Friday are passed by the entire House of Representatives it will precipitate an impeachment trial in the Senate where Republicans have a majority. (RELATED: Mitch McConnell: If Impeachment Trial Were Held Today ‘It Would Not Lead To Removal’)