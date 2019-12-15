Kamaru Usman Beats Colby Covington At UFC 245, Covington Calls Out The Ref After Loss

Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington at UFC 245 late Saturday.

After nonstop hype entering the fight, Usman finished Covington and his loud mouth in the fifth round. After getting Covington on the ground, the ref put and end to the fight after Usman landed shot after shot.

You can watch a video of the finish below. It's awesome.

Following his loss, Covington said he was "robbed" by ref Marc Goddard and that "Normally people do their f**king in the bedroom, not the octagon."

Normally people do their fucking in the bedroom, not the octagon @marcgoddard_uk! I go in there to kill or be killed. You robbed me of that. You robbed the people of a fair fight. You should be ashamed of yourself. Fake nut shot. Fake eye poke. Fake stoppage. Fake ref. #ufc245 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) December 15, 2019

I can't tell you all how happy I am Covington lost. He is the most annoying man in the UFC, and his Donald Trump shtick is not entertaining or believable.

All Covington does is talk trash and try to stir stuff up. It’s one thing if you do it in a fun way like Ben Askren does.

It’s just exhausting with Covington. Last night, Usman put him in his place, and I couldn’t be happier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAMARU USMAN (@usman84kg) on Dec 15, 2019 at 12:48am PST

I’m sure Covington won’t go away or shut the hell up, which would be the optimal outcome after his loss at UFC 245.

At least Usman lit him up. At the very least, that’s a win for UFC fans.