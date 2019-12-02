Conor McGregor Heavy Favorite In Fight Over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Conor McGregor is a heavy favorite for when he gets into the octagon against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

The Irish-born superstar will make his UFC return Jan. 18, and it’ll be the first time he’s fought since getting whipped by Khabib. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

However, oddsmakers don't think this one will be close. He's currently at –230, which means oddsmakers are giving him a better than 70% chance of winning.

I can only speak for myself, but I find these odds a bit bold. McGregor at -230 seems a bit generous to him.

He hasn't won a UFC fight in a minute or two, and Cerrone is no joke. This won't be an easy fight, and there's no guarantee he wins at all.

In fact, I’d be willing to bet just about anything that Cerrone is more ready to roll right now than McGregor is, and I say that as a fan of the Irish-born sensation.

This won’t be easy at all for McGregor. If he doesn’t show up in great shape and ready to roll, then there’s a real chance he could lose.

However, you’d never know that from the odds we’re getting right now. Oddsmakers appear to be very confident McGregor will walk out of the cage the winner.

I’d certainly still favor him, but you never know what can happen. That’s why they fight! It’s why you compete!

We’ll find out Jan. 18 in Las Vegas.