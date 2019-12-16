James Comey Is Still In Love With Himself

On today’s podcast we take a look at James Comey’s interview on Fox News Sunday and how the former FBI Director tried to absolve himself of any blame for anything. Also, Congressman Jeff Van Drew is leaving the Democratic Party over impeachment, and the threats against him by fellow Democrats have already started.

Listen to the show:

Nobody loves James Comey like James Comey loves himself. This self-love, and a healthy dose of self-delusion, was on full display on Fox News Sunday. The former FBI Director tried to downplay massive abuses of the FISA process and the civil rights of American citizens in an attempt to defend his reputation. It was a horrible failure. We have all the audio and analysis.

So troubled by the way Democrats have handled the impeachment process, New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew is reportedly leaving the Democratic Party to join the GOP, and losing staff in the process. As a warning, Congressman Steven Cohen (D-TN) warned Van Drew that the party would exact revenge for the move by making sure his district suffers, floating the idea that Van Drew wouldn’t be able to get anything done for his district because he’s a “rat” and a “traitor.” Sounds an awful lot like a quid pro quo, bribery, extortion, and a whole bunch of other things Democrats have been accusing President Trump of doing, doesn’t it? We have the audio.

