FedEx Driver Pulls His Own Gun, Kills Robber After Being Shot In Stomach

A Philadelphia, Pennsylvania FedEx driver pulled out his own weapon and fatally wounded an armed robber who had just shot him in the stomach.

The 32-year-old driver had just finished making a delivery to a Northeast Philadelphia home Tuesday evening around 7 P.M. when an armed man approached and robbed him. At some point during the encounter, the gunman shot the driver in the abdomen, CBS Philly reported.

The driver then reportedly pulled out his own weapon and fired, then drove himself to a nearby parking lot.

“He was able to tell police that he was making a delivery on the 600 block of Unruh and right when he got done making that delivery he was approached by at least one male and he was robbed at point of gun,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS Philly.

“Initially, we did not know whether the perpetrator was struck by gunfire,” said Small, until police found the 27-year-old gunman in a residential driveway with chest, back and torso gunshot wounds.

The robber was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. (RELATED: Georgia Homeowner Uses ‘Semi-Automatic Rifle’ To Return Fire Against Three Masked Attackers. None Survived)

Police reportedly found a vehicle with blood, a shell casing, and several stolen items inside, CBS Philly reported. A second suspect was found with the vehicle. (RELATED: From The Looks Of It, Cory Booker Was Not Ready For Jake Tapper’s Line Of Questioning On Gun Control)

Police are currently determining whether the driver’s actions constituted an act of self-defense.

WATCH: (from CBS Philly)