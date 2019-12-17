While House Dems Were Pushing Impeachment, Mitch McConnell Quietly Took Back America’s Judicial System

The unsung song of 2019 has been Mitch McConnell reshaping the federal judicial bench.
As House Democrats has frantically pushed the impeachment inquiry, the Senate Majority Leader teed up 13 more of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees. Deputy editor Arthur Bloom and reporter Virginia Kruta sat down Tuesday morning to break down what this means for future generations of conservatives.
