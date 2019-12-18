Are The Democrats Too Far Left For Obama? | Pod & Country

Former President Barack Obama recently came under fire for warning Democrats not to go too far left. He may have a point.

This election cycle, we’ve seen the Democratic presidential candidates campaign for extreme, leftist policies like gun buybacks, Medical-for-all, and reparations for slavery. With every debate, the candidates appear to be fighting to see who’s the wokest of them all. While this may please their far left base, does this represent the views of ordinary American voters?

Lisa Smiley breaks down how far left the Democratic Party has turned on some of the most important issues being debated in this election, including abortion, the Second Amendment, immigration, and healthcare. (RELATED: Pod & Country Episode 1: Should The US Do More To Help The Hong Kong Protesters?)

Pod & Country is a new weekly show produced by the Daily Caller. Host Lisa Smiley seeks to enlighten a new breed of conservatives who want to think deeper about what’s happening in America. She goes beyond the typical headlines to discuss the political and moral ideas driving the day’s biggest stories.

