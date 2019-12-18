Flashback: Rashida Tlaib Campaigned On Impeachment In 2018

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib campaigned on impeachment for her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This contradicts Democratic lawmakers who have said no one came to Congress with impeachment on their minds.

“Why am I running? Because this is about electing the jury to impeach @POTUS and I will make a heck of juror,” Tlaib, a freshman Democrat, tweeted on March 1, 2018.

Why am I running? Because this is about electing the jury to impeach @POTUS and I will make a heck of juror. pic.twitter.com/1zYzX37j7p — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 1, 2018

Representatives are expected to vote Wednesday on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Trump Blasts Commission On Presidential Debates, Says It Is Stacked With ‘Trump Haters And Never Trumpers’)

“No one came to Congress to impeach a president,” Democratic New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Lujan said Wednesday morning on the House floor. “We came here to solve the lives of the constituents we pledged to serve.”

Lujan’s words echoed a letter Tuesday to Democrats from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “No Member came to Congress to impeach a President. But every one of us, as our first act as a Member of Congress, stood on the House Floor, raised our hand and took a sacred oath: ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,'” she wrote.

“That oath makes us Custodians of the Constitution,” Pelosi wrote. “If we do not act, we will be derelict in our duty.”

