Politics

Report: Ilhan Omar Caught Yelling ‘Stop It’ On House Floor When McCarthy Cites Tlaib’s ‘Impeach The Mother F**Ker’ Comment

Scott Morefield Reporter
Font Size:

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was reportedly caught on audio yelling “Stop it!” multiple times during Wednesday night’s impeachment proceedings as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy brought up a fellow “Squad” member’s prior comments about impeachment.

“Democrats have wanted to impeach President Trump since the day he was elected, and nothing was going to get in the way, certainly not the truth,” McCarthy said. “Madam speaker, Chairman Schiff said he had evidence, more than circumstantial, of collusion. That was false. In January, where we all stood in this body, we stood up, we raised our hands, we swore that we’d uphold the Constitution.”

After a round of applause presumably from fellow House Republicans, McCarthy brought up Tlaib’s comments to supporters, spoken shortly after being elected, about helping fellow Democrats “impeach the mother f**ker.” (RELATED: Rand Paul Stands His Ground With Neil Cavuto On Impeachment, Earns A ‘Clever’ On Last Response)

“And a few mere hours after that, Congresswoman Tlaib said she was going to ‘impeach the mother f-er,'” he said.

At which point someone, later reportedly identified by PBS Newshour senior reporter Daniel Bush and others as Rep. Omar, could be heard yelling “Stop it!” at least three times.

“Those were not my words,” McCarthy said.