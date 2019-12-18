Pro-Impeachment Protesters Gather Outside Of The Capitol Ahead Of Vote

Pro-impeachment protesters gathered Wednesday outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., as the House plans to vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump.

The House is voting on two articles of impeachment related to the president’s actions with Ukraine. Pro-impeachment protesters gathered for the vote, holding signs and shouting next to the Capitol building.

“I think that this administration is dangerous, that it is non-Democratic, this it is abusive of many different people for many different reasons,” one activist told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WATCH:

The protesters began shouting “Impeach!” while holding signs that included “OMG WTF GOP” and “Trump Is Not Above The Law.”

“We don’t need somebody like that in office,” another protester said.

Various speakers were also out near the Capitol, speaking to the groups of people who had gathered to oppose the president.

