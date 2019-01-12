Ted Cruz Explains How He’s Going To Make El Chapo Pay For The Border Wall

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz explained how he intends to get notorious drug lord and gangster ‘El Chapo’ to pay for the southern border wall with Mexico.

Cruz has reintroduced the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order Act, or EL CHAPO Act, to Congress.

The bill would designate any money and assets seized from notorious gangster Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and allocate them for the construction of the border wall. El Chapo was extradited to the U.S. in 2017 to face charges related to running one of the most notorious drug cartels in the world.

His net worth at the time of arrest was $14 billion.

President Donald Trump is asking for $5.7 billion for the construction of a southern border wall. The federal government is in the midst of a government shutdown over funding for such security measures. (RELATED: Trump: Government Shutdown Could Last As Long As A Year)

In the Daily Caller original video below, Cruz explains how the legislation works.

Cruz ultimately predicts that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will not “even spend El Chapo’s money to build the wall.”